HIGH POINT — Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday that spread to 21 vehicles at a lot for towed cars in south High Point.
High Point Fire Department crews initially received a call at 2 p.m. of a structure fire at Arski Towing in the 1000 block of Porter Street. But when firefighters arrived they instead found vehicles on fire in the lot on the street near Surrett Drive.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 45 minutes and were there for three hours, Assistant Chief Terry Hall said.
As of Monday, investigators hadn’t determined the cause of the fire or whether it was accidental, Hall told The High Point Enterprise. Investigators also hadn’t pinpointed where the fire started.
No one was working at the towing business when the fire happened, he said.
No injuries were reported, but firefighters contended with temperatures in the mid-80s while fighting the fire.
There was no estimate on the cost of the damage as of Monday. Hall said he didn’t know what the conditions of the vehicles were — whether they were junk cars or driveable — before they caught fire.
“The vehicles were in a holding lot, a fenced-in area,” he said.
Smoke from the fire was visible Sunday afternoon to motorists along Interstate 85 Business in the southern part of the city.
Hall said 29 firefighters and 11 units worked at the fire.
