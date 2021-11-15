THOMASVILLE — A fire severely damaged a house in Thomasville early Monday.
The fire at 208 Kate Drive appeared to have started in a storage building behind the house and spread into the house, according to a press release from Thomasville Fire and Rescue Chief Eddie Bowling. When firefighters arrived at 5:20 a.m., the house and storage building were both burning. Adjacent properties experienced damage too.
The occupants of the house escaped unharmed.
The fire was declared under control at 5:50 a.m.
The fire was still under investigation.
