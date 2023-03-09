House fire

Fire investigators had not yet determined what started a fire Wednesday morning at a house on Madison Street.

 HIGH POINT FIRE DEPARTMENT

HIGH POINT — A fire caused widespread damage to a house on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the blaze at the single-story house in the 1400 block of Madison Street northeast of downtown, which was reported about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the High Point Fire Department said.

Trending Videos