HIGH POINT — A fire caused widespread damage to a house on Wednesday.
No one was injured in the blaze at the single-story house in the 1400 block of Madison Street northeast of downtown, which was reported about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the High Point Fire Department said.
When firefighters arrived they found part of the house engulfed in flame, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wright said
“There was fire on the right-hand side of the house — the carport end — and it had already spread through the attic,” Wright told The High Point Enterprise. “It got up in the attic pretty quick, and the fire ran most of the length of the house.”
The fire also had spread from the house to a grassy, wooded area, Wright said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it did not appear to be intentionally set, he said. The homeowner was on-site.
Damage to the house was extensive, but a dollar figure wasn’t available Thursday.
