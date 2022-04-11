HIGH POINT — A fire significantly damaged a house in north High Point Sunday morning.
Two adults and a teenager escaped without injury, High Point Fire Department Chief Tommy Reid said.
Firefighters arrived about 7:45 a.m. at the two-story house in the 4200 block of Beacon Ridge Drive, which is off Skeet Club Road, to find fire and smoke billowing from an upstairs window, he said. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 10 to 15 minutes.
“There was pretty extensive damage,” Reid told The High Point Enterprise. “So the house, until they get it fixed, is uninhabitable.”
The fire started in a bedroom and may have been accidentally caused by a candle, he said.
Investigators hadn’t determined a dollar estimate for the damage as of Monday morning.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the family, Reid said.
