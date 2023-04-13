HPTNWS-04-14-23 FIRE.jpg

Investigators believe a fire was deliberately set early Thursday morning at a building on W. English Road near the intersection with South Road in west High Point. The building was in the process of being opened as a bar.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A fire early Thursday morning at a building scheduled to open as a bar in the western part of the city appeared to have been intentionally set, investigators say.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at a two-story building in the 2900 block of W. English Road near the intersection with South Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire venting on the left side of the building, High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir said.

