HIGH POINT — A fire early Thursday morning at a building scheduled to open as a bar in the western part of the city appeared to have been intentionally set, investigators say.
The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at a two-story building in the 2900 block of W. English Road near the intersection with South Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire venting on the left side of the building, High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir said.
“There were flames visible from the exterior,” he said.
Firefighters brought the fire under control within a matter of minutes after arriving, Weir said.
The fire started in a storage room and caused severe damage to that room, minor smoke damage to the remainder of the building and limited fire damage to the exterior.
An estimate on the dollar value of the damage wasn’t available as of Thursday. Guilford County tax records indicate the property, which is near the Thomasville city limit, had a tax-assessed value of $112,100.
Fire Chief Tommy Reid told The High Point Enterprise the fire department is collaborating with the High Point Police Department in the investigation.
“They are trying to look at images from cameras in the area,” the chief said.
Weir said that the building, which has a long history as a bar, wasn’t occupied when the fire occurred. The proprietors of the bar were in the process of moving into the building, the fire marshal said.
