HIGH POINT — A fire that gutted a commercial building on N. Main Street this past weekend may have been deliberately set, investigators say.
The fire charred the one-story building at 2515 N. Main St. early Saturday morning. Firefighters contended with snow, bitter winds and frigid temperatures to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes after the fire was reported just before 12:20 a.m.
High Point Fire Department Fire Marshal Chris Weir said that local investigators called in the State Bureau of Investigation Saturday after examining the building. An SBI dog detected possible evidence of an accelerant, Weir told The High Point Enterprise.
Weir said Monday that it hasn’t been determined whether the fire was deliberately set. But the case has been referred to the High Point Police Department for an investigation, and fire department investigators will collaborate with the police, Weir said.
A police incident report indicates that “someone had likely broken into the building and set fire to it from inside.” The report lists an estimated value of $300,000 for the building and property.
Weir said that details on the case aren’t being released because of the investigation.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured, the fire department reports.
The 2,460-square-foot building is leased for warehouse space by U.S. Cabinets Express, which has a showroom in the adjacent business strip center along N. Main Street near the intersection of Peachtree Drive.
The building was previously the longtime location of Company’s Coming, a prepared foods retailer and gourmet kitchen shop that moved last year to the retail complex at 1800 N. Main St.
The burned-out building and property make up one of three parcels comprising a corner property at N. Main and Peachtree that was sold to Kotis Properties of Greensboro in June 2021.
