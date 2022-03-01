HIGH POINT — Five people were injured late Monday when a fire roared through a north High Point apartment complex.
None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Chief Tommy Reid of the High Point Fire Department said. Three people were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, and two were taken to Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at Copperstone Village Apartments off Hickswood Road near the intersection of Eastchester Drive.
“When the first crews got here, you had fire blowing out the breezeway,” Reid said.
Fire crews used ladder trucks to rescue five residents from upper floors of the three-story building, he said.
Firefighters spent three hours bringing the blaze under control.
“At 2:30 in the morning they were still actively putting out hot spots,” Reid said.
The building has 18 units, with a firewall in the center.
“Nine of them were heavily fire-damaged,” Reid said. “The other nine have smoke and heat damage.”
About 30 people were left without a place to live. An area chapter of the American Red Cross was helping them find new housing.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday.
