HIGH POINT — A fire that severely damaged a house in an east High Point neighborhood may have been intentionally set, investigators say.
The fire was reported about 4 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story house in the 300 block of Hobson Street. Flames were burning through the roof at the rear of the house when firefighters arrived, High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Layton said.
No one was in the house when the fire started, and no one was injured, he said.
“As I understand it, it was a vacant house,” Layton said.
The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Wednesday. Fire investigators are working with the High Point Police Department, and arson is considered a possible cause, Layton said.
Fire crews had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, Layton said.
A High Point Police Department incident report says the fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage.
Nine High Point Fire Department units and 23 firefighters were involved battling the blaze.
