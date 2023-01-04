Thomasville fire

Thomasville firefighters work outside a building on Salem Street that caught fire Wednesday morning. 

 WXII-TV

THOMASVILLE — A fire destroyed a vacant trucking company building Wednesday morning in Thomasville.

When crews for the Thomasville Fire Department arrived just before 7 a.m. at the two-story building in the 600 block of Salem Street, there was fire and thick smoke at the back of the structure, Fire Chief Jason Myers said.

