HIGH POINT — A fire early Saturday caused extensive damage to a building that was being used for warehouse storage by a High Point cabinetry wholesale business.
Firefighters were called to 2515 N. Main St. at 12:18 a.m. and found heavy fire within the structure upon arrival, said High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Foster.
The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. It caused significant damage to the building, which doesn’t appear to be salvageable, Foster said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and is undetermined at this point, he said.
The 2,460-square-foot building is leased for warehouse space by U.S. Cabinets Express, which has a showroom in the adjacent commercial strip center at 2505 N. Main St.
Employees at the showroom said it appeared the fire destroyed all of the contents within the neighboring building.
It was previously the longtime location of Company’s Coming, a prepared foods retailer and gourmet kitchen shop that moved last year to the retail complex at 1800 N. Main St.
It’s one of three parcels that comprise a corner property at N. Main Street and W. Peachtree Drive that was sold to Kotis Properties of Greensboro in June 2021.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.