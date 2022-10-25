HIGH POINT — A small fire in the mechanical room of Johnson Street Global Studies led to an evacuation of the building Tuesday morning and the dismissal of in-person classes for the day.
Smoke in the building was reported at 8:15 a.m., said Battalion Chief Tim Layton of the High Point Fire Department.
No one was injured. The fire was extinguished quickly after firefighters arrived, Layton said.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
“The school was effectively evacuated,” Layton said. “This is where the escape plans and fire alarm plans work.”
Guilford County Schools public information office Gabrielle Brown said school district officials decided to switch to remote learning for the day because of the disruption. Students were provided grab-and-go lunches.
