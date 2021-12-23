Fire displaces High Point family

HIGH POINT — A fire that may have started in a trash container significantly damaged a north High Point house early Thursday.
The fire was reported just before 1:40 a.m. at the two-story house in the 3100 block of Timberwolf Avenue, which is near Southwest Guilford High School. Three people were in the house and escaped unharmed, High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir said.
When High Point Fire Department crews arrived they found flames on the exterior of the house extending into the attic and roof, Weir told The High Point Enterprise.
The accidental fire appears to have started in a wheeled trash tote, but how it started was still under investigation, Weir said.
“We don’t have a 100% cause yet,” Weir said.
The fire did extensive damage to the attic. Power was cut off to the residence, and the displaced family is staying with relatives, Weir said.
A dollar figure estimate of the damage wasn’t available Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.