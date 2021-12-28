HIGH POINT — People traveling along Interstate 85 Business and S. Main Street today will see emergency units from four counties at the scene of a fire, but it’s not an emergency.
It’s local history being made.
The High Point Fire Department will serve as the host agency for a controlled burn fire training exercise at the former American Inn & Suites hotel on S.W. Cloverleaf Place near the interchange of Business 85 and S. Main. The training exercise will involve 23 fire departments and other emergency units from Guilford, Davidson, Randolph and Forsyth counties, Battalion Chief T.P. Layton of the High Point Fire Department said.
“It’s going to be historic because we’ve never done this in the city of High Point,” he said.
The controlled burn will begin at 9 a.m. and should conclude around 6 p.m., Layton told The High Point Enterprise. Temporary signs along roadways will alert motorists.
The controlled burn will give area firefighters hands-on experience with a large building blaze and allow them to practice interior fire suppression techniques, organizers of the event say.
The N.C. Department of Transportation purchased the property in preparation for a project to rebuild and modernize the interchange, which dates from the founding of the interstate system in the 1950s.
