THOMASVILLE — A fire damaged a vacant apartment building on Pine Street on Friday.
The Thomasville Fire Department went to the three-story building, the former Thomasville Hospital, just after noon and arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the second and third floors, Battalion Chief Michael Wilson said.
“It had already broken through the windows,” he said.
It took two hours to bring the fire under control.
No one was injured, Wilson said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday.
No estimate on the cost of the damage was available.
