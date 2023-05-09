HIGH POINT — A fire damaged part of the Akzo Nobel factory in the southern part of the city Tuesday morning and forced a temporary evacuation of the complex, which produces specialized paints and coatings.
The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the factory in the 1400 block of Progress Avenue.
Employees in the building where the fire was immediately evacuated, and the building remains shut down until further notice, Akzo Nobel said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise.
Firefighters saw flames coming from part of one building when they arrived, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans of the High Point Fire Department said. The fire started in a vat in a production area. A sprinkler system activated and kept the fire from spreading further, he said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in eight minutes, and no one was injured.
Three buildings were initially evacuated while firefighters brought the blaze under control, Evans said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it is being ruled an accident, he said.
A dollar estimate of the damage wasn’t available Tuesday.
Fifteen units and 33 firefighters went to the fire scene.
