A fire caused damage to a house on Central Avenue in east High Point Tuesday.

HIGH POINT — A fire damaged the interior of a house in east High Point Tuesday, but no one was injured.

When firefighters arrived shortly after 4 a.m. they saw thick smoke coming from the single-story house in the 2900 block of Central Avenue, said Brian Evans, deputy fire chief with the High Point Fire Department. A man and two of his pets escaped without injuries.

