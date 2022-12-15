HIGH POINT — A fire damaged the interior of a house in east High Point Tuesday, but no one was injured.
When firefighters arrived shortly after 4 a.m. they saw thick smoke coming from the single-story house in the 2900 block of Central Avenue, said Brian Evans, deputy fire chief with the High Point Fire Department. A man and two of his pets escaped without injuries.
The fire, which has been ruled accidental, was centered in the back right corner of the 1,000-square-foot house and scorched a living room area, Evans told The High Point Enterprise. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.
A High Point Police Department incident report placed the value of the house at $60,000
Four engines, two ladder trucks, 21 firefighters and three battalion chiefs went to the fire.
