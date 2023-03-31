HIGH POINT — A fire extensively damaged a north High Point home late Wednesday, but no one was injured.
The fire was reported shortly before 10:10 p.m. at the two-story house in the 3700 block of Sutton Way. When High Point Fire Department crews arrived, smoke was billowing from both sides of the house, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans said.
The two people living in the house got out safely.
Firefighters rescued a pet cat that was still inside the house, Evans told The High Point Enterprise.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about half an hour.
Investigators were trying Thursday to determine the cause of the fire, which may have started in the attic.
The fire caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage to the house, which is uninhabitable at this point, the deputy chief said. The property’s total appraised value was $131,000, according to Guilford County property records.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross was contacted about providing assistance to the residents, Evans said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.