High Point firefighters battle a blaze at a house on Sutton Way late Wednesday night.

HIGH POINT — A fire extensively damaged a north High Point home late Wednesday, but no one was injured.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:10 p.m. at the two-story house in the 3700 block of Sutton Way. When High Point Fire Department crews arrived, smoke was billowing from both sides of the house, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans said.

