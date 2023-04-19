HIGH POINT — A fire that started on the exterior of a north High Point house while two people were inside caused extensive damage to the residence Tuesday.
The fire at the house in the 300 block of Stapleton Way, off Skeet Club Road, was reported about 12:45 p.m., Deputy Chief Tim Wright of the High Point Fire Department said.
“The call came in about the side of the house being on fire,” Wright told The High Point Enterprise. “There were two residents at home at the time. One of the residents smelled smoke and went to investigate.”
Both people got out and weren’t injured, Wright said.
The fire reached into the attic. Crews brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Wednesday. Wright didn’t have a dollar estimate on the damage but said it was significant. The house had a tax-assessed value of $156,900, according to Guilford County property records.
