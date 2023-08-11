HIGH POINT — A fire early Friday morning damaged a house in the northern part of the city.
High Point Fire Department crews were called to a house in the 4300 block of Shade Tree Court about 5:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived they saw flames coming from the attached garage of the two-story house, said Battalion Chief Zach Medlin.
Three people who were home when the fire started were able to evacuate. No one was injured, Medlin told The High Point Enterprise.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, Medlin said.
An estimate on damages wasn’t available Friday but Medlin said that the garage was extensively burned. The house is adjacent to the campus of Southwest Guilford High School.
Ten High Point Fire Department units and 25 firefighters responded to the scene.
