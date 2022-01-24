KERNERSVILLE — A fire extensively damaged a former hotel under renovation in Kernersville.
Investigators were trying Monday to determine what caused the fire, which was reported just after 3 p.m. Saturday at the former Hotel Phoenix in the 900 block of E. Mountain Street, in the vicinity of Salem Parkway and Macy Grove Road. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 4:15 p.m.
The three-story building was vacant when the fire started, and no one was injured in the blaze, said Austin Flynt, public information officer with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department.
The fire caused extensive damage throughout the first floor of the building and about 20% of the second floor, Flynt said. An estimate on the cost of the damage wasn’t available Monday.
Prior to the building housing a hotel, it was used as a school, Flynt said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.