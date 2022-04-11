HIGH POINT — A fire caused significant damage to a cottage at the Pennybyrn retirement community Monday morning.
Firefighters arrived just before 9:45 a.m. to find flames and thick smoke coming from the attached garage of a one-story house in the 1400 block of Bunratty Court at Pennybyrn, which is in northeast High Point at the intersection of Greensboro and Penny roads, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wright said.
“The garage and the kitchen area sustained heavy damage,” he said. “The rest of the house pretty much got smoked up and had heat damage.”
Investigators didn’t have a dollar estimate of the damage Monday, though Wright termed the loss “substantial.”
Two people who were in the house when the fire started got out without injury, though a pet cat died, Wright said.
Pennybyrn officials say they will arrange accommodations for the residents.
High Point Fire Department crews had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday, but Wright said the fire probably started in the garage area and was considered accidental.
