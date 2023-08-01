HPTNWS-08-01-23 ALLEN JAY FIRE.jpg

A fire early Monday morning damaged the Allen Jay house in south High Point.

HIGH POINT — A fire early Monday damaged the historic Allen Jay house that dates from before the Civil War and was the home of a leading 19th-century education advocate.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at the house at Elva Place and Springfield Road in south High Point. High Point Fire Department crews arrived to find flames coming from a second-floor window, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans said.