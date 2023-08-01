HIGH POINT — A fire early Monday damaged the historic Allen Jay house that dates from before the Civil War and was the home of a leading 19th-century education advocate.
The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at the house at Elva Place and Springfield Road in south High Point. High Point Fire Department crews arrived to find flames coming from a second-floor window, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans said.
Damage is estimated at between $50,000 and $60,000, given the historic nature of the structure, which is in the vicinity of the Springfield Friends Quaker meeting house.
Evans said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Local attorney Tom Terrell, president of the Springfield Memorial Association, said Monday afternoon that it’s too early to say whether the house can be salvaged. The house was built in 1848.
In the middle of the 19th century, Jay lived and worked out of the home while promoting education in the area that has become High Point. Terrell said the name of the Allen Jay neighborhood and a modern-day public school named in his honor reflects the impact he had.
The house reportedly served as a Quaker station on the Underground Railroad to ferry slaves to freedom in Northern states in the period leading up to the Civil War.
Jay’s other roles during the time he lived in the house included ministry and social work, Terrell told The Enterprise.
Today, the house has been the operations center for the Friends Emergency Material Assistance Program, a ministry of Quaker meetings in North Carolina who work together to provide assistance to victims of natural disasters, as well as infants and children and farm workers.
Terrell said the house is owned by Springfield Friends Meeting but maintained and curated by the Springfield Memorial Association.
Terrell praised the High Point Fire Department for a quick response that kept the damage from being more extensive.
High Point Fire Department crews brought the blaze under control in seven minutes, Evans said. Twenty-five firefighters and 12 units worked at the fire.
Terrell said that the Springfield community is upset about the fire but will persevere.
“We are deeply saddened, but we have been here 250 years and faced greater challenges,” Terrell said.
