HIGH POINT — Federal tax credits and other financing has been approved for a proposed affordable apartment complex in High Point.
Walnut Ridge was one of 28 projects across the state to receive low-income housing tax credit awards that were announced this week by the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.
The award is for 60 units on a 5.8-acre site at 1559 Skeet Club Road that will be available for seniors who earn up to 80% of the area median income.
“We are incredibly excited for the city of High Point,” said Craig Stone, president of Wynnefield Properties of Jamestown, the developer of the project. “Affordable housing is an unbelievable need, and when we do get awards, it’s such a relief.”
Walnut Ridge was originally proposed in 2019, but the design has since been changed to address neighborhood opposition.
The City Council in May unanimously approved rezoning the site to accommodate the developer’s updated concept of smaller buildings oriented toward the center of the property, away from adjoining neighborhoods.
Stone said Wynnefield Properties has already begun the development process, enlisting architects and engineers to work on the project.
This would be the third senior apartment complex, along with four other affordable multifamily projects, that Wynnefield Properties has developed in High Point using low-income housing tax credit financing.
The developer unsuccessfully applied for the same type of financing for another project it’s seeking to develop in the city called Market Square.
It would comprise 52 units on a 2.1-acre site bounded by Sunset Drive, Carrick Street and W. Ray Avenue in the hospital area.
Stone said his company hopes to move forward with it, despite not receiving a tax-credit award.
“I wish we could have gotten more projects funded because the need for affordable housing is great, but I know it’s that way in most communities,” said Nena Wilson, interim director of community development and housing for the city of High Point. “It’s a very competitive process and I’m glad that High Point did receive an award.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.