HIGH POINT — A proposed affordable housing development in High Point is on hold after it did not receive federal tax-credit financing.
Wynnefield Properties applied this year for a housing credit award for a 72-unit apartment complex at Old Winston Road and N. University Parkway, but it wasn’t among the 52 projects approved last month for low-income housing tax credits or tax-exempt bonds by the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.
Both types of federal financing are designed to make rents affordable for low-income tenants.
“We hope to resubmit that site next year. It’s a wonderful site and would serve the community well,” Wynnefield Properties President Craig Stone said. “This year was incredibly difficult for the program. The number of units (awarded) was down about 1,000 because the program did not get all the funding it has in the past.”
Stone said it’s his understanding there were about 160 applicants across the state this year for the 30 housing credit awards.
His company obtained zoning approval for two High Point projects from the City Council in April.
The 3.7-acre Flats at Old Winston site consists of three parcels directly behind the N. Main Street Walmart. It was rezoned from a residential single-family category to a multifamily district that would allow up to 26 units per acre.
Wynnefield Properties obtained the same zoning for the other project, which is the site of the long-vacant former Brentwood School at Brentwood Street and E. Russell Avenue.
The developer is planning 120 apartments there. The council in April authorized $12 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds for the project.
Wynnefield Properties doesn’t own it or the Old Winston Road site but is seeking to sign new agreements that would give it the option to buy them in the future, Stone said.
In recent years, Wynnefield Properties has developed several affordable apartment complexes in High Point financed with housing credit awards.
Last year, it received an award for a 60-unit apartment project for seniors at 1559 Skeet Club Road that’s in the planning stages.
