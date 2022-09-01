HIGH POINT — In his 11 years of helping organize the annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, Joe Williams has had to learn what every good jazz musician invariably learns.
The art of improvisation.
“Things are always changing at the last minute,” said Williams, a founding member of the Friends of John Coltrane, which hosts the popular music festival.
“We’ll have last-minute band changes, flight delays, vendors wanting to vend at the last minute. You name it, it happens. You can never predict it — you just know it’s going to happen.”
With the two-day festival kicking off Saturday afternoon, this week marks what Williams calls “countdown time.” On Thursday at Oak Hollow Festival Park, where the festival takes place, crews were busy installing a raised seating area for VIP ticket-holders, setting up lighting and audio equipment, and putting up tents.
This year’s festival will feature as one of its headliners Patti LaBelle, the 78-year-old “Godmother of Soul.” She’s probably best-known for “Lady Marmalade,” which her vocal group Labelle took to the top of the pop charts in 1974, but in recent years she has crossed over to become a successful jazz vocalist.
Other headliners this year will be jazz trumpeter Chris Botti and bassist Christian McBride with his jazz quintet Inside Straight. A dozen other artists round out the lineup, including such well-known performers as saxophonist Kirk Whalum, keyboardist Keiko Matsui, drummer Poogie Bell and vocalist Karyn White.
Williams, who handles talent acquisition for the festival, remembers that it wasn’t always easy getting jazz musicians to come to High Point for a festival they’d never heard of. Now, though, the artists come to him hoping for an invitation — so many, in fact, that he has to turn many of them down.
“I could fill up the lineup for the next couple of years just from the requests I’ve gotten,” Williams says. “There’s a demand to participate in our festival now. All the major agencies send their lists to me, letting me know their artists’ availability.”
In its first decade of existence, the festival’s roster of performers has included such jazz luminaries as Patti Austin, Stanley Clarke, George Duke, Al Jarreau, Kenny G and George Benson.
According to Williams, that’s a reflection of how much the festival has grown since its inception in 2011. Initially a one-day event with no name recognition, the festival drew close to 8,000 spectators over two days last year.
“We’ll probably surpass that this year,” Williams said. “I think this will be the most substantial festival to date — the energy and the amount of calls and ticket sales have far exceeded where we’ve been in previous years.”
Williams pointed out that in addition to the featured artists, the festival will continue to encourage young musicians by showcasing the music of the N.C. Coltrane All-Star Band, featuring students who participated in the N.C. Coltrane Jazz Workshop; and the Wachovia Winds Youth Wind Ensemble, a group from Winston-Salem.
Also, the 14 winners of the festival’s annual student essay contest will be recognized. Each winner will receive a free, brand-new instrument of his or her choosing, and will get to meet one of the festival performers. To date, the festival has awarded more than 100 instruments valued at approximately $160,000.
The festival honors the musical contributions of Coltrane, the late jazz icon who grew up in High Point.
