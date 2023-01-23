HIGH POINT — United Way of Greater High Point will conduct its last “Gift of Warmth” heater giveaway on Wednesday.
The event will be at Helping Hands High Point, 2301 S. Main St.
The giveaway is open to all who need warmth as the next few weeks typically can bring extreme cold, said Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact at United Way of Greater High Point.
“Though spring isn’t too far away, February can often bring our coldest temperatures,” she said.
“There are many in our community who do not have adequate means to stay warm in their homes. Some do not have working central heat to heat their home, while others simply cannot afford the utility bills that increase when temperatures turn frigid.”
Space heaters cost less to operate than central heat and can mean the difference between someone freezing or staying warm, she said.
To date, the United Way has given away 156 heaters.
The United Way is accepting donations of heaters. For more information, go online to unitedwayhp.org.
