HIGH POINT — Theatre Art Galleries will hold an opening reception for its final exhibitions in the High Point Theatre on Thursday before moving to its new space at Congdon Yards in early 2023.
Four new exhibitions will be featured in TAG’s galleries.
“An Evolution: A Retrospective of Artist John Gall” will include prints and paintings in the Main Gallery on the theater’s first floor. The show will look back over Gall’s illustrious career.
“Current Expressions: N.C. A&T State University Art Faculty Exhibit” will be in the Upstairs Gallery and will contain acrylic, oil and pastels by eight art faculty members.
The Hallway Gallery will feature “Sneak Peek: TAG Moves to Congdon Yards.” It will highlight artist renderings for TAG’s new 11,000-square-foot space, which will include classrooms and galleries and provide space for hands-on learning.
“TAG is delighted to have these artists for our final show at the High Point Theatre,” said Jeff Horney, executive director of TAG. “John Gall, who is a talented artist in his own right, has installed every exhibit at TAG for over 25 years. It is an honor for us to be able to showcase his work. And the faculty show from N.C. A&T brings together a diverse group of gifted teacher-artists for an outstanding group show.”
The fourth exhibition will be TAG’s annual elementary school exhibit, featuring art from 19 local elementary schools.
“TAG is extremely excited to see the large number of schools participating in our annual show,” said Michaela Hafley, TAG’s education director. “Because of the pandemic, we’ve had to put a hold on our school exhibits, so we are more than ready to host this show in our Kaleidoscope Gallery.”
Two opening receptions will be held Thursday. The elementary school exhibit reception will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the other will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Both receptions are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.
