TRIAD — The Regal Palladium movie theater in High Point is one of the places that will show a new film that was shot in the Triad.
“Where’s Rose” was shot in Winston-Salem during the coronavirus pandemic but has one scene shot at a private residence in High Point, according to producer Pablo Bobadilla.
The movie website IMDb.com calls “Where’s Rose” a horror movie about a young girl who goes missing for a while and returns changed in ways that are not immediately obvious.
It was written, produced and filmed by a group of UNC School of the Arts alumni.
It stars Ty Simpkins (known for roles in “Insidious,” “Iron Man 3” and “Jurassic World”), Anneliese Judge (Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias”) and Skyler Elyse Philpot (Netflix’s “Raising Dion”), a news release said.
“The film was shot in Winston-Salem during the height of the pandemic, when most big Hollywood productions were shutting down,” the news release stated. “Thanks to the support of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission, Winston-Salem's city officials, and the local community, the film was one of the first movies to shoot both safely and successfully during the pandemic.”
The movie will have a limited theatrical release starting Friday in High Point, Atlanta and Los Angeles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.