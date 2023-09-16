HIGH POINT — New campaign finance reports show which candidates in the upcoming High Point municipal primary election have a fundraising edge.
The Oct. 10 contests for mayor and the City Council at-large and Ward 1 seats will narrow the field of contenders in each race for the Nov. 7 general election.
In the mayor’s race, council members Cyril Jefferson and Victor Jones led the four-person field in fundraising through Aug. 29, with $40,956.11 and $45,843.49, respectively — the details of which the Enterprise reported Wednesday.
Another challenger for mayor, Gene Kininmonth, raised $7,300 — $5,000 of which was donated to his campaign by Jackie King of High Point, a retired fast-food restaurant owner-operator.
Other donors to his campaign include Dr. Lenny Peters, founder of Bethany Medical and Peters Development, who gave $1,000.
The fourth candidate for mayor, Richard Siddiqui, did not file a campaign finance report, which is not required unless at least $1,000 is raised.
The top two vote-getters in the primary will face each other Nov. 7, with the winner to succeed retiring Mayor Jay Wagner.
Peters also donated $1,000 to the reelection campaign of at-large Councilman Britt Moore.
Moore’s report shows a total of $5,575 raised from about 30 contributors, including $500 from Bill Bumgarner, an executive with Marsh Furniture Co.
Most other donations to his campaign were in the $50 to $250 range, including $250 from Mark Walsh, a developer and longtime member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, $100 from general contractor George Holbrook and $200 from real estate and civic leader Ed Price.
Another at-large contender, Sam Carr, reported raising $5,050 for his campaign, including $1,000 from High Point University President Nido Qubein.
Carr, a first-time candidate, is a community relations specialist for HPU.
Other donors to his campaign include Wagner ($500), HPU Police Chief Debra Duncan ($100) and Dudley Moore Jr. ($250), president of Otto & Moore furniture designers and a former High Point Market Authority board chairman.
The only other at-large candidate to file a report was Kenneth Harper, who reported two contributions from himself totaling $250 and a $500 in-kind contribution for a campaign website.
Carr, Harper and Moore face Amanda Cook, Willie Davis, Orel Henry and Shazia Iqbal in the race for the two at-large council seats.
The top four vote-getters in the primary will advance to the general election.
None of the three candidates in the Ward 1 council primary — Glenn Chavis, Vickie McKiver and Henry Harris — filed a report.
No primaries are being held in the Wards 2 through 6 council races.
