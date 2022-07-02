TRIAD — Archdale voters already are assured of having at least one competitive municipal race for the first time since 2012 after candidate filing began Friday for mayor and city council.
Meanwhile, voters in Davidson County will have a competitive contest for two seats on the Davidson County Board of Education as both incumbents and five challengers signed up to run when the candidate filing period concluded Friday.
In Archdale, Councilwoman Lori Mabe-McCroskey and challenger Kelly Grooms filed for the at-large council seat. This is the first time in 10 years that any Archdale contest has had more than one candidate.
Mayor Lewis Dorsett and Ward 1 Councilman Larry Warlick also filed for reelection. Archdale voters this fall will vote for mayor, an at-large council member, and members in Wards 1 and 4. The other incumbent is Ward 4 Councilman John Glass.
The candidate filing period concludes July 15. There’s no primary. All candidates run in the Nov. 8 general election.
The mayoral and council races are nonpartisan, so the party affiliation of the candidates don’t appear on the ballot. In ward races, council candidates must live in the ward where they file for office, though all Archdale voters cast ballots in each ward race.
Archdale is among a handful of cities and towns in North Carolina — the only one in the Piedmont Triad — that hold municipal elections in even-numbered years.
The Archdale City Council is composed of a mayor, a pair of at-large council members and four ward representatives. The mayor serves a two-year term, while council members serve staggered four-year terms.
In the Davidson County school board race, incumbents Neal Motsinger and Ashley Carroll filed, as did challengers Matt Alspaugh, Sheila Blower, Nick Jarvis, Josh Nifong and Michelle Shores.
The Davidson County school board has had a separate candidate filing period in the late spring and early summer for decades. This year’s candidate filing takes place against the backdrop of controversies including disputes over coronavirus pandemic mask mandates and the banning of books with content that some parents deem controversial.
The Davidson County school board race is nonpartisan. There’s no primary. All candidates will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Davidson County school board members serve four-year terms. The school board races are all countywide. Contests for the three other seats will be decided in 2024.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.