A recent federal court filing for the first time describes for those who were not in the courtroom the evidence behind a Thomasville woman’s conviction on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The 46-page document rebuts all of the arguments by Laura Lee Steele, 54, and other members of the Oath Keepers militia group who were convicted along with her March 20 and, like her, are seeking to have the convictions reversed.