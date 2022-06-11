DAVIDSON COUNTY — While the vast majority of candidates filed earlier this year for the 2022 election season, the filing period to run for seats on the Davidson County Board of Education will start on Monday.
Davidson County voters will fill two of the five seats on the school board in the Nov. 8 general election. There is no primary, meaning everyone who chooses to run through the end of the candidate filing period on July 1 will campaign for the fall general election.
The Davidson County school board has had a separate candidate filing period in the late spring and early summer dating back decades. This year’s candidate filing takes place against the backdrop of controversies engulfing the school board and Davidson County Schools, such as disputes over COVID-19 mask mandates and the banning of books with controversial content.
The Davidson County school board race is nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot.
The two seats before voters this year are held by board members Neal Motsinger and Ashley Carroll. The three remaining seats will be on the 2024 ballot.
Davidson County school board terms cover four years. The school board races are all countywide.
For more information about filing or voting in the school board race, call the Davidson County Board of Elections at 336-242-2190.
