HIGH POINT — A video circulating on social media shows a fight Thursday afternoon between two High Point Central High School students being broken up by an assistant principal and a school resource officer who struggles to get one girl to let go of the other’s hair.
The High Point Police Department issued a statement Friday because of the interest in the video, and it also said there have been two fights a week on average at the school in the current school year, and they have led to 30 students being charged with fighting on campus.
The fight on Thursday, captured on video by a bystander, involved a ninth-grade girl and an 11th-grade girl. The school resource officer and the assistant principal each grabbed one of the girls and tried to separate them, according to police.
The ninth-grader, held by the officer, grabbed a handful of the 11th-grader’s braided hair and would not let go, ignoring commands, police said. As the school resource officer turned the girls away from each other, the ninth-grader continued to hold on to the handful of 11th-grade’s braided hair, which became stretched over the school resource officer’s shoulder, causing the 11th-grader to be lifted and dragged behind the school resource officer.
The officer hit the ninth-grader’s arm multiple times to try to get her to release the hair, police said. As soon as the ninth-grader released the 11th-grader’s braided hair, the school resource officer stopped striking the ninth-grader’s arm.
Charges from the fight are pending, police said.
The two students’ names weren’t released because they are juveniles.
At High Point Central this semester, police say a majority of fights start as one-on-one conflicts but possess the potential to quickly devolve into fights involving multiple students.
