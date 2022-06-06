Only a small fraction of eligible adults have received their second COVID-19 booster dose in North Carolina, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
About 12% of North Carolinians older than 50 have been double-boosted, a statistic that health officials say is worrisome as the state faces a surge in infections fueled by omicron variant BA.2.
In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended second booster doses for adults older than 50 and those older than 12 with compromised immune systems. Adults who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson series and a booster are also eligible for a second booster.
Studies have shown that immunity generated from a COVID-19 vaccine wanes in a matter of months. Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, said that decline happens faster in older adults.
As adults age, their bodies get worse at using immune cells, called T-cells, to remember viruses they have been exposed to. The result is a “forgetful” immune system that needs more frequent vaccines to bolster protection.
Wolfe said the immune response doesn’t forget everything — unboosted, vaccinated older adults are still far less likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to end up in the hospital.
But the added benefit of receiving the second booster is less than that of the first vaccine dose many received in 2021.
“It’s probably true to say that the second booster is very much about the convenience of not wanting a breakthrough infection to derail what we’re doing, or for you to go on and infect someone else,” he said.
Second boosters won’t completely eliminate breakthrough infections, Wolfe said.
“But it occurs a hell of a lot less frequently than (it does to) the people who hadn’t had that second dose,” he said.
