GUILFORD COUNTY — A falling out between a jet aircraft manufacturer based at Piedmont Triad International Airport and one of its largest customers, which also is based in Guilford County, has become a public feud and the subject of a federal lawsuit.

The dispute between Honda Aircraft Co., which makes the HondaJet, and Jet It, a Greensboro-based fractional jet ownership company — which means companies or individuals pay for the right to a share of a jet’s operating time — that operates a large HondaJet fleet, broke into the open after Jet It’s CEO sent customers a letter before Thanksgiving complaining of Honda Aircraft’s “grossly inadequate support.”

