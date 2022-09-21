HIGH POINT — Heart-healthy dogs will be the focus of a Fido-friendly festival taking place this weekend in High Point.

The Fall In Love With Dogs Festival, a canine-centric event aimed at treating and preventing heartworm, will be held Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oak Hollow Marina, 3431 N. Centennial St. The free festival is jointly sponsored by Guilford County Animal Services and High Point Parks & Recreation.

