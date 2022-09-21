HIGH POINT — Heart-healthy dogs will be the focus of a Fido-friendly festival taking place this weekend in High Point.
The Fall In Love With Dogs Festival, a canine-centric event aimed at treating and preventing heartworm, will be held Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oak Hollow Marina, 3431 N. Centennial St. The free festival is jointly sponsored by Guilford County Animal Services and High Point Parks & Recreation.
The family-friendly event will feature live music by local artist Burke Solo, barbecue from JusTgrillin’ BBQ and beverages from Bull City Ciderworks, as well as nearly two dozen dog-related vendors selling everything from dog treats and collars to leashes, harnesses and dog services.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs, as well as blankets and lawn chairs to sit on while enjoying the music.
“This is a community outreach event for us,” said event organizer Stephen Carlson, community engagement manager for Guilford County Animal Services. “We started doing these about a year ago, getting our message out about the animal shelter and the programs we have.”
The festival, the first such event in High Point, will benefit the shelter’s Have-a-Heart Fund, which provides treatment for heartworm-positive dogs at the shelter.
“About 40 percent of the dogs that come to the shelter are heartworm-positive, and it’s very expensive to treat,” Carlson said.
“Sometimes when people want to adopt a dog at the shelter, they find out that it’s heartworm-positive — and we tell them the treatment can cost over $1,000 — and they don’t want to adopt that dog anymore. So this fundraiser will allow us to raise money to pay for that treatment so people can take the dog home.”
Although admission to the festival is free, a percentage of proceeds from the vendors will go to the Have-a-Heart Fund. Donations are also welcome.
Carlson said he hopes the festival will become an annual event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.