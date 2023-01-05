HIGH POINT — Upgrades may be coming to another major city park.
The city is developing a master plan for improvements to Oak Hollow Lake Festival Park. It will be the same type of detailed site plan that was used to guide recent renovations to City Lake Park.
The master plan will look at what changes might be needed to enhance events that have long been held there, such as rowing tournaments, the city’s Fourth of July celebration, Uncle Sam Jam, and the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, said Lee Tillery, High Point’s director of parks and recreation.
“Those are staple events, and we want to keep them,” Tillery said. “But we also want to be able to host different events throughout the course of the year, and we want it to be able to be used by the public throughout the year to enjoy it.”
The park, on the shores of Oak Hollow Lake off Eastchester Drive, includes two overlooks, picnic shelters and a stage.
“It’s a well-used park, and people enjoy it,” Tillery said. “People just like to go up there and enjoy the scenery of the lake and enjoy lunch or just relax, and we want that to be able to continue.”
Oak Hollow Lake Dam separates the north overlook from the rest of the park, and the master plan will look at options for connectivity, he said.
“Of course, the lake plays a big factor in what changes we need to make to the park to make it more efficient to be able to host those events,” Tillery said.
The city will host a public meeting on the master plan from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Parks and Recreation Department’s administration office at 136 Northpoint Ave. Residents can attend at any time during these hours to offer comments and hear more about the project.
Tillery said he hopes to have the master plan finished and adopted by the City Council in April.
