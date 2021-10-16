HIGH POINT — Ferndale Middle School has added a new student mentorship program, A Few Good Men.
Based on the success of Vice Principal Shadrach Martin, the program hopes to foster a positive and encouraging environment for young men. As a new member of the High Point and Ferndale community, Martin envisions the program will serve as a catalyst for positive change within the school and surrounding neighborhoods.
Martin’s goal is to have 100 men from all different career paths in the community to serve as mentors for the students involved in the program.
Martin plans to engage students in monthly “dress to impress” days, biweekly check-in on grades and monthly community service projects, including a school beautification project.
Principal LaToya Caesar said she wants to survey the students involved to ensure what they are learning is relevant to their lives. She believes offering students this nature of choice supports an environment of ownership over their personal development and fosters a sense of positive direction.
