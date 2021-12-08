HIGH POINT — High Point Assistant City Manager Greg Ferguson has been promoted to the No. 2 position in city government.
Ferguson will become deputy city manager Jan. 2. He will replace Randy McCaslin, who is retiring.
Ferguson has 27 years of local government management experience in Virginia and North Carolina, City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, who made the promotion, said in a news release. He has served as assistant city manager for community services since 2019. He previously served as manager for the towns of Huntersville and Waxhaw.
“While economic development has been a key part of his career over the years, Greg brings operational experience from his previous management roles and understands the importance of mixed-use development, growth and planning,” Logan Ford said. “He embraces the philosophy of creating equitable opportunities both within our organization and in the broader High Point community.”
Ferguson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Liberty University and a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
“The city of High Point has a great team of professionals that work hard daily to provide services to our businesses and residents,” Ferguson said in the release. “High Point is in an exciting phase of growth and redevelopment, as we look to complete the remaining bond projects, continue the momentum associated with the development of downtown and begin construction on the projects associated with the $19.8 million RAISE grant. I am honored to be selected by City Manager Logan Ford to help move those efforts forward.”
