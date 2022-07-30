HIGH POINT — For the past three years, the highly potent narcotic fentanyl has cemented itself as a major contributor to drug overdose deaths, police said.

From July 2019 to July of this year, there were 65 deaths among 739 overdoses in the city, and 55 of the deaths were linked to fentanyl based on blood toxicology reports, said Victoria Ruvio, the High Point Police Department’s communication specialist.

