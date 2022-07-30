HIGH POINT — For the past three years, the highly potent narcotic fentanyl has cemented itself as a major contributor to drug overdose deaths, police said.
From July 2019 to July of this year, there were 65 deaths among 739 overdoses in the city, and 55 of the deaths were linked to fentanyl based on blood toxicology reports, said Victoria Ruvio, the High Point Police Department’s communication specialist.
“Fentanyl has increased the number of overdoses and deaths in the city of High Point and changed how officers go about their daily tasks,” Ruvio said.
The risk to officers also has grown because of the highly potent nature of fentanyl, a substance that traffickers mix in with other narcotics because it is so potent, which increases the profitability of drug sales. Because a small amount of fentanyl can be lethal, officers take extra precautions when responding to drug calls.
“Officers and detectives have stopped field-testing narcotics due to the increased risk of fentanyl exposure,” Ruvio told The High Point Enterprise.
The injury to one High Point Police Department officer shows the risk.
“We have had one instance of an officer being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest,” and he passed out, Ruvio said. “Narcan was administered to him, and he was treated at the hospital.”
The use of fentanyl complicated a narcotics problem that has become a dominant concern for High Point police. Last week there were several overdoses across High Point, including a person who died at a residence in the Davidson County part of the city.
Police records show that 42 people have had multiple overdoses since January 2021. Police officers have administered Narcan 51 times since January of last year.
“Each of these would have likely been deaths without intervention,” Ruvio said. “This does not include the Narcan usage administered by the fire department, EMS or private citizens.”
