RALEIGH — People with felony records who are out of prison but still on probation or parole were granted the right to vote in North Carolina on Monday in a high-profile lawsuit against the state.
But an email sent Tuesday by the N.C. State Board of Elections instructed elections officials in all 100 counties to sit on any such registration applications they get, doing nothing with them until further notice. They were told not to deny the applications but not to approve them either, and instead keep them in limbo due to questions the state board has about the ruling.
The 2022 primary election is less than two months away, on May 17, and the deadline to register to vote is April 22.
A spokesman for the State Board of Elections, Pat Gannon, said officials expect to have an answer in time before early voting starts on April 28.
Anyone who is eligible to vote but misses the April 22 registration deadline to register can still register in person during early voting.
The three-judge panel that issued the ruling Monday said in its ruling that a decades-old law preventing those still on probation or parole from voting is unconstitutional.
"For the avoidance of doubt, under this injunction, if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina," the judges wrote.
But the State Board of Elections believes the ruling directly conflicts with a different ruling from the N.C. Supreme Court, Tuesday's email from the board's top attorney to county election officials says.
That other ruling, from 2021, came after Republican legislators who want to keep the law had appealed a lower court's ruling that it was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court sent it back down to lower courts, where it's still pending, and ordered that the status quo remain in place in the meantime — which has now created the confusion as to whether Monday's ruling is enforceable.
Republicans have yet to appeal Monday's ruling. If they do, it's likely that they would also ask for Monday's order to be put on hold while that appeal goes through.
