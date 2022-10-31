HIGH POINT — Police have arrested a local man and woman with extensive criminal records on an array of narcotics charges and say they were selling drugs from a house near an elementary school.

After receiving information about two people selling crack cocaine and heroin at a house in the 2500 block of Triangle Lake Road in the eastern part of the city – only about a block from Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School – High Point Police Department officers executed a search warrant Thursday morning and seized more than 1.3 ounces of heroin, 2.3 ounces of crack cocaine, 29 Suboxone patches, a loaded AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and more than $2,500 in cash.

