HIGH POINT — Property taxes aren’t the only expense that’s projected to rise in High Point’s draft budget.
A slew of new fees for businesses and other establishments in the city that violate state fire code are in the proposed spending plan, as are increases in the costs for using many parks and recreation amenities.
The City Council heard about proposed fee schedule changes during a budget work session Wednesday.
Officials are proposing a 4% water and sewer rate increase, which the city says is needed to help finance water and sewer projects and help cover rising operating and materials costs.
Also in the draft budget, the city would, for the first time, begin assessing fees for fire code violations in commercial buildings, such as overcrowding, blocked exits and faulty fire-protection systems.
There would also be new fees for reinspections of places that stay out of compliance.
Most of these would be in the $50 to $200 range, but they could rise as high as $1,000 for repeated life-safety violations.
In addition, there would be new $50 fees for required fire inspections of group homes, day care facilities and businesses that have alcohol permits.
The fire department is also proposing to add fees for establishments that are the sources of hazardous materials emergencies that would charge $175 an hour for an engine or ladder truck, with additional fees if specialty companies or personnel are required to respond.
Fire Chief Tommy Reid said the new fees would help his department curb repeated code violations and meet the demand for inspections, which has increased as the city has grown.
For parks and recreation users, greens fees would increase by $1 to $3 at Blair Park and Oak Hollow golf courses. Fees to use most amenities at City Lake Park would increase, as would charges for shelter rentals at several facilities.
The council on Wednesday briefly touched on the issue of property taxes, which are projected to rise in the new budget despite a proposed rate cut, given the impact of the new Guilford County revaluation, which raised values throughout the city.
Councilman Britt Moore asked if staff could explore a bigger rate cut than what is proposed in order to lessen the coming increases in tax bills.
The council opted to wait until after Monday’s public hearing on the budget before deciding whether to schedule any additional work sessions.
