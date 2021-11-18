HIGH POINT — The city has been awarded a $19.8 million federal grant to develop 4.8 miles of walking and bicycling paths and other improvements in the downtown and southwest areas.
The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to build three projects over the next five years: a 3.5-mile expansion of the Southwest Heritage Greenway and “complete streets” improvements on portions of N. Elm Street and the segment of Montlieu Avenue near downtown.
The city has dubbed the grant project “High Point on the RISE: Reimagining Infrastructure for Sustainability and Equity.” Its main goal is “to improve connectivity for the city’s low-income, historically underserved urban neighborhoods,” the city’s grant application stated.
It’s also designed to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
The $8.3 million greenway project begins and ends at the mass transit hub downtown and forms a loop through the historic industrial corridor of the city and five residential neighborhoods to the southwest.
The first phase of it has been slated for a $4 million federal earmark, which could offset part of the cost.
The $14.1 million N. Elm Street project would “road diet” a 0.8-mile segment from Sunset Drive to Commerce Avenue, creating wide sidewalks and a separated bikeway while slowing vehicle traffic, according to the city. The project will include updates to aging water and sewer infrastructure.
This segment connects the transit hub with Truist Point stadium, Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center, the High Point Public Library and other sites.
The other connector project will add a 10-foot-wide walking and biking path on the north side of Montlieu Avenue between N. Hamilton and Blain streets. It includes a two-block stretch of Blain Street to connect the new path with the city’s existing greenway at Armstrong Park.
The $5.3 million project incorporates the replacement of aging water and sewer infrastructure.
It ties in with a major upgrade the city is planning on Montlieu Avenue from N. Main to N. Centennial streets.
The grant requires an $8 million local match. The city will cover $6.9 million of this, with the Southwest Renewal Foundation ($900,000) and the N.C. Department of Transportation ($200,000) slated to fund the rest.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.