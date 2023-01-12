HIGH POINT — Despite his reported long struggles with mental health, a 45-year-old man who killed his wife and three children before fatally shooting himself at their north High Point this past Saturday had an extensive background as an actor in small TV and movie roles.

And though Robert J. Crayton Jr. grew up in Brooklyn, New York, in High Point years ago he had been a regular guest at the Hartley Drive branch of the High Point YMCA, where he played pickup basketball games during lunchtime and was known as R.C. or Rob. Crayton, who was 6 feet 3 inches tall and had a muscular frame, often brought some of his children to the main gymnasium, where they played on a vacant court while Crayton took part in games on the center court.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

