HIGH POINT — Police released the name Wednesday of a Greensboro man who was killed in a shooting at a north High Point apartment complex Monday night.

Shyheim J. Thornton, 28, died after being shot several times about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Emily Looper, near the intersection of Eastchester and Regency drives, the High Point Police Department said..

