THOMASVILLE — A house fire that killed a woman and her adult son Monday night has been ruled to have started by accident.
Investigators with Thomasville Fire and Rescue continue to sift through the remains of the house at 107 Carolina Ave. but have found no evidence of arson, Interim Fire Chief Jason Myers said Thursday. The fire department isn’t releasing information about where the fire started because the investigation is continuing.
The two victims of the fire were Linda Smith Hopkins, 61, and Clifton David Hopkins, 47, according to a Thomasville Police Department incident report. Both are listed as residents of the house.
The family is devastated by the tragedy, said Ziyahta Cockrane, a granddaughter of Linda Hopkins. Linda Hopkins’ husband, 63-year-old James Anthony Hopkins, wasn’t at home when the fire started because he was working, Cockrane told The High Point Enterprise.
“It’s a really emotional time,” said Cockrane, who lives in the Tyro community of Davidson County. “I was shocked — there’s never been a problem with the house.”
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is helping James Hopkins with a temporary place to live. But in addition to the death of his loved ones, James Hopkins lost all his possessions in the fire.
“He has no clothes, he has nothing,” Cockrane said.
Cockrane established a page on the fundraising website Go Fund Me earlier this week for her grandfather. The goal is to raise at least $1,000, and as of Thursday afternoon $100 had been pledged. The title of the Go Fund Me page is, “To get clothes because I lost everything.”
The family will hold a vigil at 6 p.m. Saturday outside the house along Carolina Avenue. Donations will be accepted, Cockrane said, and well-wishers can leave flowers at the scene at any time.
The fire was reported shortly before 9:25 p.m. Monday. When the first firefighters arrived at the single-story house, flames were shooting through the partially collapsed roof, and the fire was so hot it was melting siding on a neighboring residence. The police incident report lists the value of the house as $80,000.
