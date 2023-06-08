HIGH POINT — The High Point Farmers Market will take on an air of patriotism on Saturday.
The market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to honor Flag Day, which is celebrated each year on June 14.
At 10 a.m., the High Point Central Marine Corp Junior ROTC will present the colors, and High Point City Councilman Cyril Jefferson will speak on behalf of the city of High Point. DAR will give away small American flags to marketgoers and vendors.
The farmers market operates rain or shine every Saturday through Oct. 28 in the parking lot of the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
