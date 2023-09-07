HIGH POINT — Visitors to the High Point Farmers Market on Saturday will be treated to an exhibition of distinctive local art.
Several pieces of surplus furniture and canvas will be transformed into colorful works of art by High Point artists and crafters from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is sponsored by High Point by Design, an organization that promotes High Point as a year-round design and art destination, and Sherwin-Williams. Furniture will be donated by High Point by Design member companies and paints and brushes by Sherwin-Williams.
