This is mural artist Brian Lewis' rendering of what the new Donna Fargo mural in downtown Mount Airy will look like. Fargo, who attended High Point College, is a Mount Airy native. 

HIGH POINT — A former High Point College student has been chosen for a larger-than-life tribute in her hometown of Mount Airy.

Donna Fargo, the country singer who scored a No. 1 country hit with “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.” — and who briefly attended High Point College after graduating from Mount Airy High School in 1958 — will be the subject of a colorful new mural in downtown Mount Airy. Plans for the mural were unveiled last week.

