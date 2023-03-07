HIGH POINT — A former High Point College student has been chosen for a larger-than-life tribute in her hometown of Mount Airy.
Donna Fargo, the country singer who scored a No. 1 country hit with “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.” — and who briefly attended High Point College after graduating from Mount Airy High School in 1958 — will be the subject of a colorful new mural in downtown Mount Airy. Plans for the mural were unveiled last week.
The mural will join several other Mount Airy murals that pay tribute to entertainers with ties to the city, including Andy Griffith, Melva Houston and The Easter Brothers. Work on the mural is expected to begin later this month, and it will be formally dedicated in July, when Fargo is scheduled to be a grand marshal in the city’s annual Independence Day parade.
The artist will be Brian Lewis — known in the mural-painting community as “JEKS” — the same artist who painted a John Coltrane mural in downtown High Point last August.
An artist’s rendering of the mural features images of Fargo from various points in her music career, set against the background of an American flag.
Fargo, whose real name is Yvonne Vaughn, attended High Point College before heading west and completing her education at the University of Southern California. She started out as a high-school teacher before transitioning into the music business and hitting the charts with such hits as “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.” — which earned Fargo a Grammy Award in 1973 — and “Funny Face.”
A series of fundraisers will help pay for the mural. For more information, search for “Donna Fargo Mural” on Facebook.
